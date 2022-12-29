Man facing manslaughter charge after Georgetown shooting

Jackson Brown, 19.
Jackson Brown, 19.(Georgetown Police Dept.)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with a shooting in Georgetown.

According to the Georgetown Police Department, officers were called late Wednesday night to a home on Young Street for a call about someone having been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found several people in the home and a male dead.

After investigating and talking to people at the scene, officers arrested 19-year-old Jackson Brown on a manslaughter charge.

He is being held in the Scott County Detention Center.

We’re working to get more details about what happened.

This is a developing story.

