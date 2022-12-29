Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington.

The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday.

One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries.

The home is still standing but has heavy smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.