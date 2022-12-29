Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died

Since 2021, he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer
ARCHIVO - Pelé es alzado en hombros tras conquistar con Brasil el Mundial de 1970 en el Estadio...
ARCHIVO - Pelé es alzado en hombros tras conquistar con Brasil el Mundial de 1970 en el Estadio Azteca de Ciudad de México, el 21 de junio, venciendo a Italia (AP Foto, archivo)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAO PAULO (AP) - Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of soccer, has died. He was 82. Since 2021, he had been undergoing treatment for colon cancer discovered during a routine medical exam. His agent Joe Fraga confirmed his death. Pelé was one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century. He won a record three World Cups with Brazil and was the standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” with the national team and his club Santos. His exuberance and mesmerizing moves transfixed generations of fans around the globe. His flair personified his country’s samba-style elegance. Late in his career, he helped popularize soccer in North America by joining the New York Cosmos.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.
Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64
Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
Deonte Carter.
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder

Latest News

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Cats fall at Missouri, 89-75
Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky 89-75
Bracken County's Blake Reed
WKYT Athlete of the Week: Bracken Co.’s Blake Reed eclipses 3,000 points
Mark Stoops ahead of Kentucky's loss to Tennessee.
Football Wildcats fill many voids with 2022 recruiting class