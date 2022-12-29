Prison to politics: New Lexington councilmember tells her story
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday, the first district of Lexington will have a new Councilmember.
Her name is Tayna Fogle.
She talked to WKYT about her struggles with addiction and run-ins with the law. Now she’s a lawmaker.
Watch the interview above.
Councilmember-elect Fogle will be sworn in with other elected city officials Friday at 2 p.m. at the UK Gatton Student Center.
