Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doctor Bolek Payan was last seen on Thursday.
Body of missing doctor found under ice of frozen pond, police say
Kentucky grocery store named in federal religious discrimination lawsuit
Police say 67-year-old Doris Lunce was last seen at around 7:00 Friday at the Salvation Army in...
Body of missing Lexington woman found
A driver is facing charges after a wrong-way crash in Clark county.
Driver facing multiple charges after wrong-way crash on I-64
Deonte Carter.
Lexington murder suspect already in jail in connection with another murder

Latest News

It looks much better today
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures climb
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures are locked in across Kentucky
States routinely make adjustments in their voting laws — some subtle, some dramatic. But...
New year expected to bring more changes to state voting laws
A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine