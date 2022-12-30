Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Ends The Year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Low pressure is working into the region for the final day of the year and it’s bringing showers and a few thunderstorms along for the ride. This sets us up for a bigger system early next week and a return to winter that follows.

Temps this afternoon feel more than 90 degrees warmer than this same point last week in several areas. Crazy!

Showers and some thunder will continue to work across the west, while much of the rest of the state stays dry.

Showers and some thunder will then overspread the rest of the state tonight and early Saturday.

The early week storm system will continue to target the region later Monday and Tuesday and could bring strong to severe storms into the west. The best instability is likely to stay to our southwest and that’s reflected in the Storm Prediction Center’s severe weather outlook for Monday and Monday night.

Damaging wind will be the primary threat there, but that threat decreases as the line moves east. Rain and some storms will be common across the entire region with this into Tuesday.

A wave of low pressure will then develop along the front late Tuesday and Wednesday. That keeps rain going into the middle of the week as colder air comes in from the northwest. That could very well mean some snowflakes by Thursday.

