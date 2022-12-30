Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast
Tracking a Soggy New Year’s Eve
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:03 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A cold front will spark showers, across Central and Eastern Kentucky, tonight into New Year’s Eve.
Until then, expect a mix of sun and clouds, with a wild wind, gusting up to 35 mph, as highs warm to the 60s.
We’ll dry out on New Year’s Day.
Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week.
Colder temperatures and a winter mix return by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK
