Lexington officials to be sworn in Friday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Mayor Linda Gorton and other council members will be sworn in Friday afternoon.

At 2 p.m. at UK’s Gatton Student Center, Mayor Gorton, Vice Mayor-elect Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council will be sworn in.

[WATCH live above]

The event this afternoon is free and open to the public. So, anyone is welcome to attend to see all the members sworn in.

After being reelected this past November, this will be the beginning of Gorton’s second term as mayor.

One main point in Gorton’s campaign this November was the topic of public safety. They’ve launched new domestic violence campaigns, introduced more flock cameras and worked on gun violence prevention.

We’ve also previously spoken with many other council members who also say their goal is to make Lexington a safer place.

We’ll have more from the event later this evening on WKYT.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.