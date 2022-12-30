Man killed in late-night fire

Man killed in late-night fire
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a late-night fire in Casey County.

Firefighters were called out around 11 p.m. Thursday to a home in the 100 block of Ridgecrest Drive near Liberty.

The coroner says the man who lives there, Dewayne Whited, was found dead.

“We got called out around 11 o’clock to a structure fire. And they said it was entrapment. When we arrived there, the structure was fully involved. We got the fire knocked down and found the victim in the rear of the house,” said Chief Troy Sanders, Poplar Springs Fire Dept.

We are told that Whited was found in the living room area of the home. The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Firefighters were on the scene until about 3 Friday morning.

Whited’s son says Dewayne was a member of the National Guard and he worked on small engines and as an electrician.

