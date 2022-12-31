Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 75.

The crash happened just after 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes at mile marker 107, just south of the Man o’ War Boulevard exit.

Police say one car hit another car from behind, causing both cars to run off the road. They say the driver of one of the cars then left the scene. As of 6:30 a.m. Saturday, police were still searching for that person.

Police say the four people taken to the hospital had non-life threatening injuries.

