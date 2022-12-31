Iowa blanks Kentucky 21-0 in Music City Bowl

Wildcats’ 4-game bowl winning streak ends in Nashville
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44)...
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44) during the first half of the Music City Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)(Mark Zaleski | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Kentucky was playing without quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez in the Music City Bowl, and the Wildcats could not generate enough offense in a 21-0 loss to Iowa.

UK freshman quarterback Destin Wade finished the game 16-30 with 98 yards passing and a pair of interceptions that led to Iowa touchdowns.

