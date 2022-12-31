Iowa blanks Kentucky 21-0 in Music City Bowl
Wildcats’ 4-game bowl winning streak ends in Nashville
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(AP) - Kentucky was playing without quarterback Will Levis and running back Chris Rodriguez in the Music City Bowl, and the Wildcats could not generate enough offense in a 21-0 loss to Iowa.
UK freshman quarterback Destin Wade finished the game 16-30 with 98 yards passing and a pair of interceptions that led to Iowa touchdowns.
