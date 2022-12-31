Jason Lindsey’s New Year’s Eve Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A slow-moving cold front continues to spark showers across Central and Eastern Kentucky. Expect a mostly cloudy sky, with showers, as highs warm to around 60.

We’ll dry out on New Year’s Day.

Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week.

Colder temperatures and a winter mix return by Thursday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | FACEBOOK | TWITTER

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.