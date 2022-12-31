Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

WYMT Mountain News Weekend Edition newscast at 6 p.m. on Saturday
By Keaton Hall
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages.

Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.

The City of Hindman is also facing a water shortage. Dobson said Southern Water of Floyd County is unable to provide Hindman with water due to their own water breaks.

He said it is estimated to be two days before they are able to pump water to Hindman.

State Emergency Management will provide bottled water to people in Knott County at the Knott County ATV Center around 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

