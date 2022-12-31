Lexington police increasing patrols on New Year’s Eve in anticipation of drunk drivers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Millions of people will be celebrating the new year on Saturday.

In Lexington, police are making sure the roads are safe. They are increasing patrols and looking out for impaired drivers.

It’s supposed to be the happiest time of the year, but it only takes a few seconds and one bad choice to change that.

“it is one of the most deadly times of the year. We know this time of year is one in which drunk driving happens a lot and lives our lost the most. But it’s also the time of year these losses are felt the most by families,” said the National President of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Alex Otte.

In 2020, between Black Out Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Day, more than 1,133 people were killed by someone driving under the influence.

Every one of those deaths was preventable and a cause Otte holds dear.

“It’s not an accident. It’s not a mistake. It’s a choice,” said Otte. “It’s not something that just happens. It’s something that’s entirely 100 percent violent and preventable. We know there are so many bad things in the world that we can’t prevent, but this isn’t one of them. It comes down to people taking personal responsibility.”

It’s easy to schedule a ride to and from a New Year’s Eve party on any ride-share app before you head out. And if you don’t, Lt. Chris Van Brackel with Lexington Police says there will be extra units out patrolling that night.

“We’re just asking everybody to think and plan ahead. By now, everybody probably knows where they’re going to go for New Year’s Eve with all of the parties and businesses that are open. We’re just asking everybody to take that extra step and plan for how you’re going to get home.”

Because it’s not just your life on the line.

“Their choices do have consequences, and oftentimes, those consequences are for other innocent people,” said Otte.

Police say studies have shown on a normal weekend, 10% of the drivers are impaired. With New Year’s Eve on a Saturday, there’s a chance that number will be higher.

