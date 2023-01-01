Community activist reflects on a violent 2022 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday, another young life was lost to gun violence. 21-year-old Tyron Shaw was shot and killed on Bradley Court and two others were injured.

“It’s so close to New Years. Right around the holiday season, people should be spending time with their families,” said Ricardo Franklin, a community activist who works with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. “Anytime you hear that somebody has been shot or killed, it affects us all.”

Franklin has felt the effects of this violent year too many times. 44 times - to be specific.

“This year has definitely been complex and very, very challenging just in the amount of deaths we’ve had,” Franklin said.

A year which contained complexities ranging from an uptick in domestic violence to a deadly shooting at a funeral for a gun violence victim. But community activists say they have felt some tangible change.

“Even if you take a couple steps back, it’s good to still look ahead and see the future,” said Franklin.

One Lexington director Devine Carama says gun violence among youth dropped from year to year. Gun-related homicides for those aged 13 to 29 decreased by 50 percent.

Franklin feels the outreach efforts of One Lexington, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and others are a reason for that.

“Having that [Anita Franklin] community block party, that’s something my mother really pushed for,” Franklin said. “Several people in the community had community-wide block parties this year, and I think that was a way of saying, ‘We’re here for you.’”

As he reflected on the challenges and accomplishments of 2022, Franklin had one message for the people as they work to build a better Lexington in 2023.

“It just doesn’t take elected officials or people in positions of power,” said Franklin. “It could be anyone. If you have an idea, reach out.”

