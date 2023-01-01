Kentucky Newsmakers 1/1: Congressman Hal Rogers; Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Congressman Hal Rogers and Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown.

Congressman Hal Rogers has represented Kentucky’s fifth district since his election in 1980. Now, he’s the longest-serving member of the House and the longest-serving member of Congress from Kentucky ever.

This coming week, Rogers will have the honor of swearing in the new Speaker of the House. He also returns to Washington back in the majority as Republicans have won narrow control of the chamber.

Congressman Rogers who continues to work hard in Washington and travel his district when he’s back home has some goals of his own for 2023.

A major challenge for the Commonwealth has chased us through another year: addiction. It takes lives and ruins families, and the state struggles with ways to help support those who are addicted to get back into the workforce and society.

Addiction Recovery Care or arc operates a network of more than 30 licensed addiction treatment centers across Kentucky. Many of those involved in their programs have ‘been there’ and all of their staff are committed to success stories

