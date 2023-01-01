Retired medical professional recalls working holidays in the emergency room

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Joseph Richardson worked in the emergency medicine field for nearly 40 years.

In one way or another, he’s seen it all.

Contrary to what many might think, he said the craziest incidents rarely happened on the holidays.

“At least for the last ten years a typical New Year’s Eve is a very slow evening. You didn’t have many people who didn’t need to be there,” Richardson said.

One of the biggest issues they run into on New Year’s Eve is alcohol related.

He says injuries can range from minor, from fighting or major traumas, from car wrecks.

“Over the years, I’ve seen several tragedies from people who got intoxicated and didn’t behave as they normally would. They took risks, not only with their own lives, but the lives of others by getting behind the wheel and driving,” he said.

Richardson adds that urgent situations or emergencies are on a case by case basis.

Some people should expect longer wait times for minor issues, but if you feel as if you need medical care, it is important to go to the emergency room.

“Usually on a holiday we would see more sick kids because the doctors offices were closed. A sick child in my mind is always an emergency, or at least an urgency,” Richardson said.

As the night winds down for some, or just begins for those ringing in the new year, Richardson credits local law enforcement, EMS and fire services for keeping more people safe.

“I think in general society’s done a really good job, especially here locally, for kind of shutting that down.”

Richardson added that the holidays can take a toll on peoples mental health as well, and he encourages people to check up on others and see a medical professional if needed.

