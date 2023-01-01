Three injured in overnight shooting
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - At 3:13 a.m. on Sunday, Lexington Police officers responded to the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue for a report of shots fired.
No victims were found at the scene, but three victims arrived at a local hospital suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officials say no suspects have been located at this time.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing.
