3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
We are currently tracking a large police presence at Bradley Court in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage,...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of...
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
Lexington Police are investigating the first shooting of 2023.
Three injured in overnight shooting

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
EXECUTIVE ORDER ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAKES EFFECT SUNDAY
WATCH | EXECUTIVE ORDER ON MEDICAL MARIJUANA TAKES EFFECT SUNDAY
RAISING AWARENESS DURING HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH
WATCH | RAISING AWARENESS DURING HUMAN TRAFFICKING PREVENTION MONTH
KY CBD Farmacy owner Robert Matheny says he will head to the state capitol on Tuesday, January...
Gov. Beshear’s executive order takes effect as marijuana activists push for more reform