Cats fall out of latest AP Top 25

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Wildcats are ranked 29th in the latest Associated Press college basketball poll, falling out of the Top 25 after losing at Missouri.

The Cats were ranked 19th heading into their win over Louisville on Saturday.

1. Purdue (13-0) (60)

2. Houston (14-1)

3. Kansas (12-1)

4. UConn (14-1) (1)

5. Arizona (13-1)

6. Texas (12-1)

7. Alabama (11-2)

8. Tennessee (11-2)

9. Gonzaga (12-3)

10. UCLA (13-2)

11. Virginia (10-2)

12. Miami (13-1)

13. Arkansas (11-2)

14. Wisconsin (10-2)

15. Indiana (10-3)

16. Duke (11-3)

17. TCU (12-1)

18. Xavier (12-3)

19. Baylor (10-3)

20. Missouri (12-1)

21. New Mexico (14-0)

22. Auburn (11-2)

23. College of Charleston (14-1)

24. Ohio State (10-3)

25. Iowa State (10-2)

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego St. 72, Mississippi St. 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas St 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, Michigan St. 5, West Virginia 5, FAU 3, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 3, Creighton 1.

