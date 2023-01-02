Changes to Lexington parking start on Tuesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington businesses and their customers are preparing to pay more as LexPark’s increased rates and extended hours take effect Tuesday, but they aren’t happy about it.

“Just really feels like a giant punch in the gut from our own city that’s supposed to be helping us out and supporting us,” said business owner Kevin Heathcoat.

The focus of these changes has been fixed on the impact to downtown Lexington. However, Heathcoat notes this will also take a toll on other unique neighborhoods, like Chevy Chase, where he owns two neighboring businesses.

“It is so much easier for someone to drive to Hamburg to drive to Fayette Mall, where there’s ample parking,” said Heathcoat. “It just makes things a lot tougher to be a small business owner.”

LexPark called a special meeting in December to hear from those in the community. While some changes were made to turnover rates and the cost to park on Saturdays, Heathcoat says it felt like a formality.

Despite the worries Heathcoat and others have, the changes have already been made.

In Chevy Chase, the parking meters have new stickers which show the increased rate of $1.50 per hour and the new hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“I do not agree with doing the meters on nights and Saturdays, but then why are we not doing them on Sunday as well? To me, it just feels like we’re taxing the sinners and letting the saints get off for free,” said Heathcoat.

As the owner of Chevy Chase Inn, Heathcoat notes that those in the nightlife industry aren’t just worried about their bottom line. Now that it’s taking effect, they are thinking about how it may alter their patron’s habits in bad ways.

“It’s always been a thing that people go downtown on a Friday night, and you can safely leave your car and get an Uber if you’ve over-imbibed. Now, that’s another concern. Are we going to increase drunk driving because we want to enforce the meters on Saturdays? Time will tell,” said Heathcoat.

