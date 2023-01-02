Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Strong Storms, Mild Temperatures, and a Few Flakes
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast | Tracking Strong Storms, Mild Temperatures, and a Few Flakes
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking spring-like weather, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week.

Strong storms could turn severe, mainly producing wild wind, through Wednesday morning.

Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday.

Outside of severe weather, expect a wild southernly wind, gusting up to 40 mph.

A weak weather maker could spark rain and snow showers Thursday into early Friday.

Highs cool from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the upper 30s by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating the first shooting of 2023.
Lexington police investigating first shooting of 2023
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Goose
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
Frank and Beans will now get their forever home.
‘Frank & Beans’ get fairytale ending

Latest News

Strong to severe storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty storms arrive
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon
Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday.
Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast
Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start...
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week