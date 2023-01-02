Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking spring-like weather, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week.

Strong storms could turn severe, mainly producing wild wind, through Wednesday morning.

Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday.

Outside of severe weather, expect a wild southernly wind, gusting up to 40 mph.

A weak weather maker could spark rain and snow showers Thursday into early Friday.

Highs cool from the upper 60s on Tuesday to the upper 30s by Friday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.