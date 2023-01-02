Jason Lindsey’s Workweek Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday.

Tracking a wild southernly wind, Monday night, gusting up to 40 mph.

A cold front will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, Tuesday night in early Wednesday, continuing to spark strong to severe storms.

Colder temperatures and a winter mix return by late week. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

