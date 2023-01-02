Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Gusty storms will blow in soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A few showers will cruise through the skies this Monday. A lot of us will stay dry until later tonight.

We’ll most likely track a few passing showers through the day. Most of you won’t see much of anything until we reach the nighttime hours. It appears that some of those could arrive here on the stronger side.

The better chances will not get here until tonight. Some of those thunderstorms could reach strong to severe levels. My primary severe weather concern will be the strong and gusty winds. I also have concerns about some local high water issues with the way these storms move over the same spots over and over. That’s why I am concerned about some high water. Another problem I see with this setup is the timing of the storms. The fact that the arrival time is at night could be problematic.

Take care of each other!

