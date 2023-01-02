Kentucky lawmakers to begin Legislative session on Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky lawmakers are about to begin another legislative session.

The first day of the “short-year” session starts Tuesday. The House and Senate will gavel in tomorrow with 30 days to consider legislation.

Traditionally, the first week of the short-year session has been for new leadership and other organizational matters. However, in recent years, it has also been an opportunity to fast-track new laws.

That happened two years ago when the Republican-led legislature rushed to pass several laws dealing with gubernatorial powers and the state of emergency dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, lawmakers could work to provide more relief for eastern Kentucky flood victims. Other issues on the table include possible laws dealing with medical marijuana and sports betting, which have had traction in the House but failed to find support in the Senate.

Governor Beshear was asked about his priorities last week.

“First, we need to prioritize our teacher vacancies. And ensuring we have the proper pay scale that we can get them filled. Medical Marijuana. It is time. I did my best with that executive order, but there are limitations to it,” said Governor Beshear.

Lawmakers will meet through Friday, then adjourn and reconvene in early February for the second part of the session.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.