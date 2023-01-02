KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting

By Brandon Robinson and Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 3:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT)- We are following reports of an officer-involved shooting in Hazard.

Trooper Matt Gayheart told WYMT Kentucky State Police was called to the scene on Krypton Lick Branch Road shortly after 11:00 Monday morning.

Gayheart said one person is dead following the shooting.

We understand multiple agencies were called to the scene.

Additional information has not been released.

We are waiting to get more information from KSP.

We will keep you updated.

