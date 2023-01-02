Local nonprofit and restaurant raise awareness during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

Natalie's Sisters is an organization that helps sexually exploited women across the area. (WKYT)
Natalie's Sisters is an organization that helps sexually exploited women across the area. (WKYT)(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 9:35 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Human trafficking can be seen all over the world, even here in Lexington.

“There are hundreds of women in Lexington that are currently suffering from this,” Johnica Merritt, with nonprofit organization Natalie’s Sisters said.

Natalie’s Sisters focuses on sex trafficking prevention and they take in nearly 50 women a day to provide them with basic necessities.

“We feed them. We clothe them. We give them toiletries, hygiene bags, snacks. We try to keep them with all of their basic needs,” Merritt said.

Every January, the organization partners with DV8 Kitchen, where they set out bins for people to donate tennis shoes.

The winter months can be hard on many of the women who come to Natalie’s Sisters because many of them are living on the streets.

“The sex trafficking or the exploitations that we usually see is often coercion due to mental health issues, or addiction,” she said.

Merritt said they’ll be taking a little extra time to have the tough conversations about the topic of trafficking this month.

“It can be such a taboo topic for people to talk about so we are glad that we had this whole month to just spread awareness and just give people more information about sex trafficking and exploitations,” Merritt said.

People can donate new or gently used shoes to both DV8 Kitchen restaurants in Lexington.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

generic crash
Four injured in crash on Interstate 75 in Lexington
We are currently tracking a large police presence at Bradley Court in Lexington.
Lexington police investigating homicide at Bradley Court
Hundreds of people are still without water in Lincoln County. At the height of the outage,...
Ky. town cuts off water supply to another town so they didn’t run out themselves
Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of...
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
Lexington Police are investigating the first shooting of 2023.
Three injured in overnight shooting

Latest News

Kentucky Newsmakers 1/1: Congressman Hal Rogers; Addiction Recovery Care administrative officer Matt Brown
DOCTORS EXPECT POST-HOLIDAY SURGE FOR ILLNESSES AMONG KIDS
WATCH | DOCTORS EXPECT POST-HOLIDAY SURGE FOR ILLNESSES AMONG KIDS
ADPH is warning parents to keep their children home from school when sick.
Local doctor provides tips on keeping kids healthy
President Biden expected to be in Covington next week
President Biden to travel to Covington