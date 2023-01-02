Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat, breast cancer

Tennis great says prognosis is good
Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All England...
Tennis great Martina Navratilova is shown in the royal box on Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships in Wimbledon, London, Saturday July 4, 2015. Navratilova said Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer. In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis great Martina Navratilova said Monday that she has been diagnosed with throat cancer and breast cancer.

In a statement released by her representative, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion and member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame said her prognosis is good and she will start treatment this month.

“This double whammy is serious but still fixable, and I’m hoping for a favorable outcome,” the 66-year-old Navratilova said. “It’s going to stink for a while but I’ll fight with all have I got.”

She won 59 Grand Slam titles overall, including 31 in women’s doubles and 10 in mixed doubles. The last was a mixed doubles championship with Bob Bryan at the 2006 U.S. Open, a month shy of her 50th birthday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lexington Police are investigating the first shooting of 2023.
Lexington police investigating first shooting of 2023
The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE PHOTO - Someone found the body after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in...
Body dead for several months found in SC donation bin
Goose
Birders flock to Kentucky to see rare pink-footed goose
Frank and Beans will now get their forever home.
‘Frank & Beans’ get fairytale ending

Latest News

Kentucky's Antonio Reeves, right, and Oscar Tshiebwe (34) walk off the court after their 89-75...
Cats fall out of latest AP Top 25
Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade, left, is brought down by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson (44)...
Iowa posts 1st Music City Bowl shutout topping Kentucky 21-0
UK beats Louisville, 86-63
No. 19 Kentucky beats Louisville, 86-63
Robyn Benton scored 22 points and Jada Walker had 15 but a late rally came up just short
Kentucky women’s basketball team comes up short at Missouri