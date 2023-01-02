Two health organizations team up to expand Infant CPR training to families across Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two health organizations are teaming up to expand access to infant CPR skills across Kentucky, especially in rural and remote areas.

It’s life-saving training that can be taught in under 20 minutes.

“These kits fill a void of in-person training that we missed out on because COVID shut down, we had staffing shortages, safety mandates and so these CPR in-person training,“ said Katherine Kington of the Kentucky Association of Health Plans

Thanks to a partnership between the Kentucky Association of Health Plans and the American Heart Association, $95,000 will be spent on 3,000 infant CPR kits to be dispersed to families and NICUs across the state.

The kit is available in English and Spanish and includes a brief instructional video, a baby mannequin to practice CPR and a reminder card.

Parents of NICU babies and their families will be able to get this critical training right in the comfort of their home.

“By having this actual tool for them to be able to do the actual procedures that are life-saving, this would be a game-changer from life to death,” said University of Louisville ICU Medical Director Tonya Robinson.

Experts say 7,000 children will go into cardiac arrest in their homes, and education and resources like this can make all the difference.

The kits have already been distributed in 21 counties, and more are available upon request.

