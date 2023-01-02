UK working to repair buildings impacted by burst pipes

UK officials say they are working around the clock to fix up buildings that saw damage after...
UK officials say they are working around the clock to fix up buildings that saw damage after the bitterly cold temperatures last month.(Source: WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK officials say they are working around the clock to fix up buildings that saw damage after the bitterly cold temperatures last month.

Pipe bursts in some residence halls caused damage to dorm rooms, but officials are optimistic that things will be business as usual when the new semester starts.

UK officials say that over three dozen buildings on campus were impacted by severe winter weather.

With staff expected back Tuesday and students expected back next week, we are told everything is on track for the campus to be open when those students return.

University spokesperson Jay Blanton says that they’ve seen different kinds of damage across campus, including burst pipes, busted coils and sprinkler heads busting. However, crews have had enough time to get those problems fixed.

“We feel really good about where we are with the vast majority of buildings being back fully operational by tomorrow and almost everything else being up and running shortly thereafter,” said Blanton.

One of the biggest problem areas was Haggin Hall, a dormitory housing nearly 400 students. Blanton says a pipe burst on the fifth floor, and water seeped into a few dozen rooms.

“The vast majority of them were minor, minor damage; mostly just some flooring that was wet, but minor damage,” said Blanton. “Those rooms will all be ready when students return.”

Blanton says that five rooms did have more significant damage, and those students will have to be moved for at most a few weeks while crews finish repairs.

Blanton says that all students impacted will be given free laundry services and a $200 gift card to help replace any damaged items.

UK will begin welcoming students back to campus on January 8.

