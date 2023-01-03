Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Heavy Rain Winds Down

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flooding rains and strong storms are slowly winding down out there this afternoon with only one more line to go through tonight. Beyond this, we find a more typical looking January pattern taking shape with another storm system blowing in for the weekend.

Let’s talk about the current system before we get to that.

Storms lined up from southwest to northeast across the state last night and this morning, putting down a tremendous amount of rain. Flash flooding has been fairly extensive across areas of western and central Kentucky.

The heaviest rain this afternoon will focus on the southeast with a broken line of storms developing across the west and rolling east this evening. There’s a low end risk for a few more strong storms.

Colder air works in behind this for Thursday with some rain and snow showers possible for some.

The next system for the weekend continues to show up stronger as we get closer, but the models are still trying to figure out where to put the rain and snow with this.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Trooper-involved shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
File Graphic
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
KY CBD Farmacy owner Robert Matheny says he will head to the state capitol on Tuesday, January...
Gov. Beshear’s executive order takes effect as marijuana activists push for more reform

Latest News

Strong to severe storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Gusty storms
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region
Tracking spring-like weather, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Strong to severe storms
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast