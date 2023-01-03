Good Question: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?

They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are?
They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question.(Nick Nelson)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - They are numbers you likely see every day, but why are gas prices listed the way they are? That’s today’s Good Question.

Dale asks: Why does the price of gasoline always have the extra 9/10th of a cent?

It’s not just marketing, although that certainly plays a part.

According to Gizmodo, using fractions when selling gas likely started in the 1930s, when a national gas tax was added. It was only a fraction of a cent, but sellers didn’t want to add an entire cent to their price, so they started using fractions.

Eventually, ending gas prices with 9/10th of a cent became the standard.

There have been studies showing consumers feel much better about paying $2.99 and nine-tenths of a percent than $3 a gallon, even though they’re pretty close to the same price.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

