Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms will remain in the area through the afternoon hours.

The stormy setup will keep today soggy with some storms. Those storms have the potential to be strong and even severe at times. Let’s break it down a little better.

  • Storms will stay active through the afternoon & evening
  • Strong winds will be the primary threat
  • Isolated tornadoes are possible
  • Repeat storms could lead to high water issues

On the other side of all of this, we will find quiet conditions for a little while. But with the calm will come the cool. Temperatures should drop from the 60s to the 40s for your highs. I even think a few snowflakes will be possible on Friday.

Take care of each other!

