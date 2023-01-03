Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Storms roll through the region

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Strong storms will remain in the area through the afternoon hours.

The stormy setup will keep today soggy with some storms. Those storms have the potential to be strong and even severe at times. Let’s break it down a little better.

Storms will stay active through the afternoon & evening

Strong winds will be the primary threat

Isolated tornadoes are possible

Repeat storms could lead to high water issues

On the other side of all of this, we will find quiet conditions for a little while. But with the calm will come the cool. Temperatures should drop from the 60s to the 40s for your highs. I even think a few snowflakes will be possible on Friday.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.