Lamb appointed Fayette County Clerk

Susan Lamb.
Susan Lamb.(Lexington Fayette Urban County Government)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know who will replace retiring Fayette County Clerk Don Blevins, Jr.

PREVIOUS: Fayette Co. Clerk announces retirement; applications sought for replacement

Fayette County Judge Executive Mary Diane McCord Hanna has appointed former council representative Susan Lamb to the position.

Lamb was elected as 4th District representative in 2014 and completed her fourth term at the end of December.

Previously, she spent 21 years in the Council Clerk’s Office, serving first as the Deputy Council Clerk and then as the Council Clerk, a position under the purview of the Fayette County Clerk.

“I have worked in local government for 34 years and still to this day value the importance of providing resources and knowledge to citizens of Lexington-Fayette County,” Lamb said.

Blevins will officially vacate his office on January 31.

