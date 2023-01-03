New legislative session for Kentucky lawmakers begins in Frankfort

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The first day of the 2023 session of the General Assembly began with two separate groups calling for marijuana legalization and to stop reducing the state income tax.

It comes as lawmakers have 30 days to consider a flurry of new legislation.

Income tax reductions could be another priority for the Republican-led legislature, but some claim it will only benefit the rich. Others want voters to decide if everyone over 21 should be able to possess, buy or sell small amounts of marijuana.

“No one should be in jail for using or possessing marijuana,” said ACLU of Kentucky Policy Strategist Kungu Njuguna.

Several organizations gathered in the rotunda to push for voters to decide on marijuana legalization.

“As momentum continues to grow for the legalization of cannabis all around the country. And Kentucky remains in the shrinking minority of states,” said Rep. Nima Kulkarni, D-Louisville.

The rally came as the House and Senate gaveled in.

The House moved to quickly file House Bill 1, which deals with another reduction in the state income tax as long as financial triggers are met.

“And thereby lowering the income tax from 4.5% to 4% effective January 1, 2024,” said House Speaker David Osborne,

However, some fear the half percent already cut will cause the state to lose millions of dollars. They say it’s permanent tax cuts Kentucky cannot afford.

“It will also almost have no help to the 970,000 low-income Kentuckians and the 547,000 retirees who feel the pain of inflation the most,” said Kentucky Center for Economic Policy Outreach Director Natalie Cunningham.

House Speaker David Osborne says this session will be more traditional; they will not rush things through as in past short-year sessions. He says this will be an opportunity to tweak some items.

The legislature will meet until Friday this week, adjourn until early February, but must be done by midnight on March 30.

Governor Beshear will lay out his priorities for the legislature during tomorrow night’s state of commonwealth address.

