Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after an incident in Lexington.

Police say they were called around 3 Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the intersection of Alexandria, for a report about an unresponsive person.

We’re told officers found someone there who had life-threatening injuries. That person was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Police did not clarify the nature of the person’s injuries.

Police say they don’t have any information about a suspect right now.

This is a developing story.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

