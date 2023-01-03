Starbucks adds pistachio drink to winter menu

Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.
Starbucks now has two pistachio drinks on its winter menu.(Source: Starbucks/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks launched its winter menu Tuesday with a new offering: the Pistachio Cream Cold Brew.

The handcrafted drink features cold brew with vanilla syrup, topped with pistachio cream cold foam and salted brown-buttery sprinkles.

The new item joins a returning seasonal fan-favorite - the Pistachio Latte, which was first introduced in 2021.

The winter menu also includes the return of the Red Velvet Loaf to the bakery case.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed that an American Airlines plane was parked...
Airline employee dead after being ‘ingested into engine,’ authorities say
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
Trooper-involved shooting investigated in eastern Ky.
Kentucky State Police investigating trooper-involved shooting
File Graphic
KSP: One person dead after officer-involved shooting
KY CBD Farmacy owner Robert Matheny says he will head to the state capitol on Tuesday, January...
Gov. Beshear’s executive order takes effect as marijuana activists push for more reform

Latest News

FILE - Scott Stallings reacts to a shot by Adam Scott, of Australia, on the 18th green during...
Masters invitation goes to the wrong Scott Stallings
Egypt recovers an artifact and a Masters mistaken case of identity. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, TWITTER...
TALAT: Egypt recovers looted artifact, Masters invitation sent to wrong Scott Stallings
Lucian Munguia, 5, was last seen on Sept. 10 on a playground at Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima,...
5-year-old missing since September found dead in river, police say
The fire at the Manhattan Harbour Marina in Dayton started early in the morning of Dec. 30.
Second person dies from NKY boat fire