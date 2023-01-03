Tips on realistically achieving fitness goals in the new year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new year means new commitments to getting fit, but along with the benefits, come some new costs.

Personal fitness training was just one of the many services that is now subject to a 6% sales tax. But the extra costs aren’t stopping the many who have fitness goals at the top of their resolutions this year.

“We all do it. We all set those goals on January 1st. I want to eat better, I want to sleep better, I want to do things that make me feel better. Definitely working out and fitness is one of those things and we get so gung ho about it,” said Master Motivator at CycleYOU, Jason Mitchell.

As the Master Motivator at CycleYOU, Mitchell knows that life can get in the way very quickly.

“When they’re setting those goals, set realistic goals. Find ways to infuse this new motivation, this new workout, into your daily life so you can manage that time. Look for ways to negotiate time in your schedule that will help you stick to it.”

Mitchell developed his own approach to embarking on a new fitness journey, called RAMP. He says first you recognize your goals, then aim for them in small ways first, even if it’s a ten minute walk, or a one mile bike ride.

“I always tell people love yourself first. Motivate yourself. Then the ‘P’ stands for perform. Just get out there and do it. Find ways to do it differently each and every time.”

Whether that’s through a group fitness class, or not. Because as Mitchell says, everyone’s fitness journey is going to look different.

“There are always on ramps and exit ramps on the journey. That’s okay. That’s what makes it interesting. Just because you take the exit ramp doesn’t mean there won’t be another on ramp to that fitness journey. Always look for it.”

More than 30 services were required to start collecting the sales tax from their customers starting January 1st. You can find more information by clicking on the link here.

