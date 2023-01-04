2 dead in Industrial Parkway crash; roadway reopen

UPDATE 1/3/23 @ 10:45 p.m.

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people died Tuesday night in a head-on crash that closed the Industrial Parkway for much of the night in Greenup County and sent two others to the hospital, according to Kentucky State Police.

The accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Technology Drive. That’s in an area between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

The Industrial Parkway reopened around 10:30 p.m., according to Greenup County 911.

Trooper Shane Goodall, public affairs officer for KSP Post 14 in Ashland, said the two people killed were in an SUV that was headed north on the Industrial Parkway toward I-64. He said the driver attempted to pass another vehicle and a tractor-trailer and then collided head-on with a full-size pickup truck that was headed south.

Both people in the SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the pickup truck were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Trooper Goodall spoke of the importance of following speed limits and being aware of potential hazards ahead.

“Especially on the Industrial Parkway, it is 55 miles per hour for a reason,” Goodall said. “We ask people use more caution when attempting to pass a slower vehicle because other vehicles approaching them will be coming at them a lot faster than what they believe.”

Other first responders at the crash scene include the Greenup County Sheriff’s Department, Greenup County EMS, crews from multiple volunteer fire departments, and the Greenup County coroner.

No names have been released yet.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday night has closed the Industrial Parkway in Greenup County, according to Greenup County 911.

The road is closed between Interstate 64 and Brush Creek.

Greenup County 911 sent the advisory just before 7:30 p.m. that the roadway is closed.

We have reached out to Kentucky State Police for information about the accident. We also have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.