Governor Beshear to give State of the Commonwealth Address

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is preparing to give his annual State of the Commonwealth Address before a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate.

The Governor will talk about his priorities for the legislative session. He has already said one of those is education.

Governor Beshear says despite what Kentucky has been through in the last year, including continued recovery from the western Kentucky tornadoes and this summer’s flash floods in eastern Kentucky and inflation, the state of the Commonwealth is still strong.

This is the chance for the Governor to tout the success Kentucky has seen in the last year and what he is calling on lawmakers to accomplish during this session.

In a teaser video posted yesterday, the Governor says he is working with state representatives to pass the Education First Plan. This includes a 5% pay raise for public school educators, calling it necessary to address a shortage of 11,000 teachers, and also funding for universal pre-k and other educational programs.

We also expect the Governor to again push for the legalization of medical marijuana. The legislation gained momentum in the House last year but was not taken up in the Senate.

The Governor’s State of the Commonwealth Address begins Wednesday night at 7:00.

