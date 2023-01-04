Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air arrives after rain ends

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This latest push of rain will be followed up by some much cooler air.

A cold front will continue to sweep through the region until we have no rain left for our region. It takes all of that away and leaves us with some dryer skies as we move forward into the middle of the week. Temperatures will likely drop down to the 40s for highs and lows to find the freezing mark. Basically, we’ll be tracking some typical January weather.

I am already looking to the weekend. A system will blow in some showers with snowflakes possible. At this point, I don’t expect much from it but that can change as each run of the models becomes available. It looks like the precipitation will start as snow in the northeast quadrant before changing to rain.

Take care of each other!

