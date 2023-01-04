Kentucky holds off LSU 74-71 in SEC home opener

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky led LSU by as many as 10 points in the second half, but had to hold off a late Tigers rally in a 74-71 win.

Jacob Toppin sank a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give UK a 74-71 lead. Toppin led the Wildcats with 21 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

