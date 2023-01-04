Kentucky holds off LSU 74-71 in SEC home opener

Jacob Toppin led the Wildcats with 21 points
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game...
Kentucky's Cason Wallace dunks during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky led LSU by as many as 10 points in the second half, but had to hold off a late Tigers rally in a 74-71 win.

Jacob Toppin sank a pair of free throws with 3.4 seconds left to give UK a 74-71 lead. Toppin led the Wildcats with 21 points. Oscar Tshiebwe had 19 points and 16 rebounds in the win.

