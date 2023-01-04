Kentucky lawmaker files bill to ban TikTok from state devices, networks

A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.
A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.(Photo: CNN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky lawmaker has filed a bill to ban TikTok from state devices.

The legislation would also prevent people from using TikTok on state government networks.

The federal government and several cities, states, and schools have also banned the app recently.

Security experts say it could expose user data to the Chinese government.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but...
Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Scott County had plenty of high water issues Tuesday morning. The roads around Long Lick Pike,...
Team coverage of flash flooding in central Kentucky
Rafus Alexander has been arrested on a manslaughter charge after shooting at an armed robbery...
Police: Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing alleged robbery suspect

Latest News

Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than...
Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington
The aging Brent Spence Bridge, connecting two highways between Kentucky and Ohio, recently...
President Biden visiting Kentucky on Wednesday
Temperatures will drop some
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will run back around normal.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Cooler air arrives after rain ends