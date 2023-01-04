Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been about two weeks since a massive winter storm hit the commonwealth. That storm brought power outages, broken pipes and water damage to several communities.

Since then, we continue to hear from people still dealing with the aftermath of the storm.

MORE

Many tenants in apartment complexes across Lexington are dealing with similar issues following the winter weather and frigid temperatures. Now, they’re just hoping to get to some solutions, and soon.

After being away for the holidays, Veridian Apartments residents Grant Minix and Elizabeth Tramontin returned home on New Year’s Day to a sight no one wants to see:

After being away for the holidays, Veridian Apartments residents Grant Minix and Elizabeth Tramontin returned home on New Year’s Day to a sight no one wants to see: (Grant Minix)

“We got an email after six days not having water that the water was being turned back on, so we immediately emailed the office and ‘hey, we’re out of town right now, can you check for any leaks or damage or just let us know.’ To which we got no response. No phone call. No email,” said Minix.

Tramontin and Minix both say they feel their apartment isn’t suitable to be lived in. They sent in a complaint to Code Enforcement, and now inspectors are going to head out to their unit to check it out.

The Code Enforcement inspectors visit the units that send in those requests. Code Enforcement Director Alex Olszowy says they’re making sure the water issues are resolved first.

“Anybody that has a case with us, we’re on top of it. The guys and gals will be out there pretty much every single day until we get water issues completely resolved, and then we’ll give them time to do the general repairs, 30 or 60 days,” said Olszowy.

After they assess the damages, they will decide whether they need minor or immediate repairs or if it needs to be condemned. However, he says with many complexes dealing with these issues, they are making progress as quickly as they can.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.