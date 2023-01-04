Signs of encouragement seen after another violent year in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set another record for homicides in 2022.

Lexington’s crime database shows we finished 2022 with 44 homicides, which is seven more than the record we set in 2021. There were also 116 shooting investigations.

City officials say, despite those high numbers, progress is being made. One Lexington Director Devine Carama says when you break the numbers down, he sees some signs of encouragement.

He said, in years past, most of the violence could be lumped together as “gun violence among youths and young adults.”

In 2022, there was a change. Carama says youth and young adult shootings, as well as overall shootings, went down and the number of gun-related homicides leveled off. At the same time, we saw a rise in domestic violence, non-gun-related homicides and mental health episodes that led to violent crime.

Carama says his big takeaway is the need to build on the community partnerships we’ve seen develop this year.

“I think what 2022 has showed us is that it’s really going to be an all hands on approach. This is no longer an issue that’s in one neighborhood, one age demographic and it’s not just gun violence. This is a heart thing. It goes to the heart and soul of our city,” said Carama.

Carama told us his biggest goal for One Lexington in 2023 is going to be finding ways to bridge gaps in the community.

He says that can be gaps between the police and communities of color and even getting the business community and the faith community involved in helping reduce the violence in Lexington.

