Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road

Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:56 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 8:30. They say a car went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

