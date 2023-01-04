Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.

Lexington Police say the crash happened around 8:30. They say a car went off the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital with what police say are life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

