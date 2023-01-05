8 dead, including 5 children, in apparent Utah home shooting

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:53 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn’t provide any information about what happened or the motive.

Police said they don’t see any threat to the public.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but...
Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Scott County had plenty of high water issues Tuesday morning. The roads around Long Lick Pike,...
Team coverage of flash flooding in central Kentucky
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road

Latest News

Gov. Beshear gives annual State of the Commonwealth Address
Governor Beshear touts economic growth, emphasizes education in State of the Commonwealth Address
Rep. Kevin McCarthy is trying to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of...
GOP’s McCarthy rejected for House speaker — again and again
A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and...
Crossing guard hit by car outside of Boyle County School
Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office