Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds continue to push into the region today as winter slowly starts to wage a comeback. This starts with the chance for a rain or snow shower tonight, with a better chance for some rain and snow with a weekend system.

An upper level system moves into the Ohio Valley later today into tonight and may bring a few rain and snow showers. The best chance is across the north and east through Friday morning. The Future Radar from the HRRR continues to be the most aggressive with the action.

The system rolling in for the weekend arrives late Friday night and Saturday morning. This may bring a swath of some light snow into the area during the morning.

Whatever snow we get should go over to rain with showers continuing on and off into Sunday.

The overall pattern has the look of one that will continue to send systems across the country for the foreseeable future. That could mean a big storm system impacts our weather late next week.

