Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chilly winds continue to push into the region today as winter slowly starts to wage a comeback. This starts with the chance for a rain or snow shower tonight, with a better chance for some rain and snow with a weekend system.

An upper level system moves into the Ohio Valley later today into tonight and may bring a few rain and snow showers. The best chance is across the north and east through Friday morning. The Future Radar from the HRRR continues to be the most aggressive with the action.

The system rolling in for the weekend arrives late Friday night and Saturday morning. This may bring a swath of some light snow into the area during the morning.

Whatever snow we get should go over to rain with showers continuing on and off into Sunday.

The overall pattern has the look of one that will continue to send systems across the country for the foreseeable future. That could mean a big storm system impacts our weather late next week.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Many say Damar Hamlin suffered a medical phenomenon called commotio cordis, which is what...
13-year-old died from rare condition doctors believe Bills’ Damar Hamlin suffered from

Latest News

Some light accumulations are possible
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures have fallen
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The chill is back in Kentucky
RADAR
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Weekend System
Temperatures will drop some
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast