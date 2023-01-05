Crossing Guard hit by car outside of Boyle County School

A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and...
A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:28 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A school crossing guard is recovering after being hit while on the job in Boyle County, and parents say they aren’t surprised.

Danville Police tell us it was a little after 7:30 Wednesday morning when a crossing guard who was working in front of Boyle County High School was hit by a car. Police say he was thrown onto the hood of the car before hitting the pavement.

Parents say they’ve been worried about the traffic in this area for a while now.

“We’re seeing a lot of speeding drivers, even through town. And a lot of drivers on cell phones, just not paying attention. It is a major problem in this area,” said Boyle County parent Chris Brown.

With one child at the Middle School and the other at the High School, Brown knows how busy Perryville Road gets and has been worried it would become dangerous, too.

“It’s concerning when you get a text from school that there’s been a major accident in front of the school and not knowing if the kids had gotten there yet,” said Brown.

While no kids were hurt, Police say 57-year-old Donald Buck Sawyer was trying to stop traffic on Perryville Road to let cars from the high school exit. Sawyer was wearing a reflective vest and using a traffic-directing wand. Even so, the driver of a Kia Rio didn’t stop.

“The operator of that vehicle failed to see him and stuck him. He went up onto the hood of the car and then hit the pavement,” said Danville Police Department Assistant Chief Glenn Doan.

Doan says they’ve seen an increase in rear-end collisions, speeding and distracted drivers. And while Doan says Sawyer doesn’t have life-threatening injuries, the accident could have been so much worse.

“Especially if you’re driving through school traffic, know there could be cars darting in and out of parking lots or side streets. Or there could be someone there directing traffic. Know your surroundings. Watch your speed,” said Doan.

Doan says Sawyer is recovering now. He also says they believe poor visibility and weather conditions played a role in the collision.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say they were called Tuesday afternoon to the 2200 block of Versailles Rd., near the...
Person has life-threatening injuries after Lexington incident
Firefighters said the Burger King doesn’t appear to have a lot of damage from the outside, but...
Lightning strike, fire destroys Burger King restaurant
Lexington special needs dog looking for special owner
Rescue dog with special needs looking for owner
Scott County had plenty of high water issues Tuesday morning. The roads around Long Lick Pike,...
Team coverage of flash flooding in central Kentucky
A woman has been hospitalized after a crash on West New Circle Road at the Versailles Road Exit.
Woman hospitalized after single-vehicle crash on New Circle Road

Latest News

A second lawsuit has been filed over the Magoffin County School bus crash.
Second lawsuit filed over Magoffin Co. School bus crash
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda, was identified as the victim of the Tuesday afternoon...
Jeremiah Buckner, aka Ekoe Alexanda from Linkin’ Bridge, identified as victim of Esquire Alley shooting
Several days into the new year and Kentuckians are beginning to feel the growing pains from the...
Consumers begin to feel pinch of Kentucky state sales tax
After being away for the holidays, Veridian Apartments residents Grant Minix and Elizabeth...
Lexington Code Enforcement inspectors staying busy in wake of winter storm