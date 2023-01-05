Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with written messages, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday.

The first question the 24-year-old asked from his ICU bed was “who won the game?”

The answer was simple, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts, who specializes in general surgery, trauma, surgical critical care and more at UC Health. Pritts, along with Dr. William Knight IV, who specializes in the initial resuscitation of the critically ill at UC, held a press conference Thursday to give an update on Hamlin.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, remains in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The initial moments on the field were crucial to Hamlin’s health, Dr. Pritts explained.

Both doctors gave immense credit to the Bills medical staff. Pritts says the team physicians recognized right away Hamlin did not suffer a “run of the mill” injury.

The cardiac arrest happened in the first quarter as Hamlin made the tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

As many witnessed watching the game and on the replay, Hamlin stood up after the tackle and then fell backward onto the field.

The Buffalo medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin.

CPR and an automated external defibrillator were used to resuscitate Hamlin, Dr. Knight explained when talking about what happened on the Paycor Stadium field.

The 24-year-old was placed on a stretcher, hooked up to an IV and carried into an ambulance that entered the field.

By the time he was en route to the hospital, his pulse had been restored, but Hamlin was still not breathing on his own, FOX19 NOW’s Joe Danneman reported Monday.

Dr. Pritts said it is “fair to say” that if not for the fast response from the Bills medical team, there may have been a different outcome for Hamlin.

The days since arriving have been “long and difficult” for the second-year NFL player, Dr. Knight described.

The Bills safety remains in critical condition, needing assistance from a breathing tube, at UCMC, the doctors said Thursday.

They said he has shown “substantial improvement” over the past 24 hours.

Hamlin woke up overnight and was able to follow commands and communicate with written messages, Dr. Pritts said. Because of the breathing tube, Hamlin is not able to communicate verbally.

It was after he woke up when the first question Hamlin jotted down was to ask who won Monday’s game, Dr. Pritts continued.

As doctors explained to him, it was he who had won.

Hamlin is moving his head and feet but remains critically ill as he continues his long road to recovery, the doctors said.

There is no definitive timeline for his recovery, Dr. Knight explained, and it is too early to project what type of future Hamlin might have. That includes whether or not he will be able to play football again.

Both doctors said they are focused on the day-to-day progress.

As for the overwhelming amount of support and prayers for Hamlin, the doctors said he was conveyed one message regarding the millions raised for his charity.

They said they told Hamlin he will have a lot of toys to buy once he is ready.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.